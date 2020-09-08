Robert A. Dunbar, 83, of the Greystone community, passed away at his home Saturday surrounded by his loving family.
He was a concrete finisher and a carpenter. He was known to be a tough and hard worker.
Mr. Dunbar enjoyed gardening and adored his family.
He is survived by wife of 62 years: Trula Gentry Dunbar; two daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Gene Lamb of Afton, and Teresa and Mike Johnson of Afton; grandchildren and their spouses: Chasity and Brett Knight, Austin Johnson of Seattle, Washington, and Brittany and Travis Bowling; great-grandchildren: Kinley, Khloe, Kambry and Kennedy Knight, and Bryson and Madyson and Peyton Bowling; a brother: Kenneth Dunbar; sisters: Vanisha Haire and Mary Duncan: brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Carolyn Dunbar, Frances Dunbar, Glenda Dunbar, Carson Gentry, Rayven Gentry, Benny Gentry, Clifford Gentry, Elgin Gentry, Hazel Weems, Junior Weems and Lola Ricker; and special friends: Edna Rambo, Martha and Clyde Tipton, Joe and Shirley Thompson, Judy Harrison, Junior Weems, Shirley and Ronald Jennings, and Joy Myers.
He was preceded in death by his son: David Dunbar: his parents: Fred and Irene Dunbar; two Sisters: Margaret Hensley and Ava Landers; and brothers: John, Warren and Jerry Dunbar
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Caris Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Anderson and Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating.
Interment will follow Union Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Knight, Sammy Babb, Speedy Gilland, Mikie Gilland, Stan Dunbar and Kenny Haire.
Robin Harrison and Austin serving as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at jeffersmortuary.com.