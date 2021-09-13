Robert A. Seay, 78, of Mosheim, passed away peacefully Saturday at his home with his family by his side.
He built a life with his wife of 51 years, Shirley; while working at Berkline Furniture Corporation and retiring after 50 years of service.
He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed hunting.
His wife, children and grandchildren were his joy and soul purpose in life.
He was a member of Mosheim Church of God and had a passion and love for the Lord and gospel music. Robert and his wife, Shirley, were the founding members of The Gospel Proclaimers and spent 35 years spreading God’s word through song.
Mr. Seay is survived by one son: Chris and Kelly Seay; two daughters: Misty Seay Sharpe and Leslie Seay Ealey; two ladies that he loved like daughters: Chassity “Punk” Gipson and Portia “That Girl” Font; grandchildren: Shayna Sharpe, Hannah Sharpe and Tyler Trantham, Andrew Smith and Amber Burgner, Chase Smith, Brandon Seay and Kattiee Shelton, Nicole Seay and David Voiles, Austin Davis and Karina Thacker, Gary and Crystal Ealey, Chris and Heather Ealey, Tyler and Natasha Johnson, Taylor, Anthony, Austin, and Zach Johnson, and Joey Gibson; great-grandchildren: Serenity Smith, Blayke and Blayne Smith, Zander and Paralee Gibson, Ethan Ealey, Jazmine Kesterson, Colton and Cora Ealey, Rylan and Casen Davis, and Kanan Font; one sister: Shelby Ripley; two sisters-in-law: Lillian Seay and Nannie Dixon; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Danny Ricker, Rhonda and Jerry Taylor, and Stephen and Latonia Kimery.
Mr. Seay was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Seay; a son-in-law: Tim Ealey; his parents: Charles and Thelma Seay; and a sister: Charity McKenna.
The Seay family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Stephen Kimery, the Rev. Danny Ricker, and the Rev. Richard Long will be officiating.
Everyone is asked to meet by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Jackson Chapel Cemetery for the 2:30 p.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Seay’s son and grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Rev. Richard and Rebecca Long, Vernon Holland, Sam Carter, Hal Solomon, Freddy Owens, Dr. Mark Doman and the staff of Bulls Gap Medical Center, and University of Tennessee Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the Seay family at www.doughty-stevens.com.