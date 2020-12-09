Robert Aloysius Schell, 82, died at the Schell family farm along the Nolichucky River on Nov. 11.
Dr. Schell was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois. The third son of Charles Henry Schell and Kathryn (Weiss) Schell, he grew up in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from high school there.
Robert, known as Bob to family and friends, was an accomplished concert pianist and performed with the Chicago Businessmen’s Orchestra under the direction of his father, Charles H. Schell.
In 1956, he met Ruth Collins of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. They were married Sept. 3, 1960, and shared 58 years of marriage until Ruth’s death in 2019.
Robert earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics and Philosophy at De Paul University. He went on to complete graduate studies at Temple University in Philadelphia in the mid 1960s, where he earned his doctorate in Physical Chemistry with a minor in Physics and Inorganic Chemistry.
His first position was at the Valley Forge Space Technology Center, where he was promoted to Manager of Navy Surface Programs. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey. From there he moved his young family to South Burlington, Vermont, where he worked at General Electric Company’s Missile and Space Division in Research and Engineering. In 1978 he was recruited by Aerojet Ordnance and Manufacturing Company as director of Marketing and Business Development in Downey, California. Two years later, Dr. Schell became vice-president — general manager of the company’s Heavy Metals Division including TNS, now Aerojet Ordnance, in Telford. In 1989 he was hired as COO of Hi-Shear Technology Corp. in Reno, Nevada, also in the defense industry, and later retired to Greeneville. In his various positions, Bob traveled widely, making business trips to Germany and England and sharing the travels with wife, Ruth, and children.
When the family moved to Greeneville, they put down roots along the Nolichucky.
In addition to his professional responsibilities, Bob’s work ethic extended to the family farm, which he worked with son Bob, Jr., first as a tobacco farm, then later as a sheep and cattle farm. He loved walking the land and fixing fencing. He was at home in the kitchen as well, where he presided over the cooking of holiday dishes, especially family favorites like duck à l’orange, chicken liver pâté, and Swedish coffee ring.
Bob’s children remember him as quick-tempered but kind, frugal but generous, widely read and deeply intelligent. He lived his life with integrity, led by example, and was a loyal friend. He knew his employees by name and enjoyed being on the factory floor interacting with them. Bob was not shy about using colorful language when he deemed it necessary, such as when the homeowners’ association in Reno forbade the flagpole in his yard as a structure that was “too tall.” The conflict resulted in an article and his photo in the local paper as an American proud to fly his country’s flag.
Bob shared a love of classical music with his family, serving as first piano teacher to his children. He kept a special spot in his heart for animals, especially long-haired German Shepherds. His hobbies included reading, especially history, politics, and novels set during World War II. He supported wife, Ruth, in all her many artistic endeavors and was very proud of her accomplishments, as well as those of his children and grandchildren. Bob continued to show his love and devotion to Ruth by caring for her during her later years.
Bob was preceded in death by wife: Ruth; his parents; and older brother: Jim.
He is survived by his brother: Chuck (Mary); his son: Bob, Jr. (Robin); daughter: Renée (Jon); and sons: Peter and Luke; grandchildren: Nathan, Russell, Rachel, Olivia, Cassiopeia, Orion, Arran, Maximilian and Nicholas; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Ella Mae and Harper; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, no viewing or visitation is scheduled. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.