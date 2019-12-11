Robert “Bob” Domenic Fontanini, 75, of Greeneville passed away Monday.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville.
Born on Dec. 8, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, he was a son of Hugo and Pauline Fontanini. He grew up in Des Moines where he graduated from Dowling High School.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October 1963, where he served four years before being honorably discharged in 1967.
Following his military service, he worked for 21 years at Firestone/Bridgestone.
In 1974, he moved to Wilson, North Carolina, where lived until 1989 before moving to Tennessee. Bob retired as General Manager from LMR/BTL in Greeneville.
Bob was an avid golfer, cribbage player, wanna be gardener, wine connoisseur and master of Southern BBQ.
He was a champion grandpa to all his grandkids, who were the source of fun and boundless love.
Bob is survived by his loving wife: Connie Hedgepeth Fontanini; his sons Robert Domenic “Bobby” Jr. and Jennifer Fontanini, Todd and Ronica Fontanini, David and Kristin McDonald, and Aubrey and Channing Powers; his sister: Sharon and Tony Iano; a brother: George and Diane Fontanini; and grandchildren: Jeffrey, Ashtyn, Isabella, and Sophia Fontanini, Weston Clark, Logan and Lyla McDonald, and Meredith Powers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.