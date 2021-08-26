Robert 'Bob' Evans (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert “Bob” Evans, 97, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Helen Horner (Died: Aug. 22, 2021) New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Lionel N. Humphreys Jr. -- Family, Faith & Food City Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.