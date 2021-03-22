Robert “Bob” Halla of Greeneville, originally from Springfield, Illinois, passed away Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville. He would have been 80 years old March 22.
Bob spent his younger years in Springfield and Fort Dodge, Iowa. His family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, for his high school and college days.
Bob was a retired teacher and an active member of AA.
He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Bob loved the performing arts.
He is survived by two brothers: Brian and Bill Halla; a sister: Heidi Halla Lindberg; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Halla; three nieces: Tiffany Halla Colonna, Alison Halla and Ellice Lindberg Chelgren; and a nephew: Christian Halla.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis and Frances Halla; and a brother: Barry Halla.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.