Robert “Bob” P. Helle Sr., 87, died Thursday at Ballad Health in Johnson City after a brief illness.
Bob was born April 12, 2021 in Paulding, Ohio.
He married his high school sweetheart, Eldean Keck Helle, April 5, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Paulding.
Bpb was a computer programmer with General Motors and later with Philips, which resulted in the family moving to Greeneville. He retired from Philips in 2000.
He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church since 1971, where he sang in the choir. He loved God and his church family dearly.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Robert Jr., of Green Valley, Arizona, Mike (Libby) of Knoxville, and Julie Payne of Tusculum. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law: Jane Morrison of Limestone; nine grandchildren: Ben (Alicia) Helle, Katie (Nate) Sunday, Carrie (Brian) Curry, Scott Helle, Keith (Halie) Helle, Nicholas (Kylie) Helle, Paul (Michelle) Helle, Carly (Glade) Ricart and Mackenzie (Alex) Ontiveros; nine great-grandchildren; one sister: Mary Lou Colley, of Paulding; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years: Eldean Helle; a son: Dave Helle; his parents: Paul and Ina Helle; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Albert and Norah “Johnnie” Keck; brothers-in-law: Jack Colley and John Essex; sisters-in-law: Norma Essex and Edith Cavanaugh.
At his request, the body has been cremated. The family will have a celebration of life at 2 p.m., May 29 at Reformation Lutheran Church.
A private graveside service will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jim DuMond officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Reformation Lutheran Church.
