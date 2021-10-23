Robert Tutterrow, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family at his home on Lookout Mountain.
Robert was born in Greeneville, Tennessee, the second son of the late Cecil Ray and Adelene Tutterrow.
He is survived by his wife Betty Tutterrow, son Kirk Tutterrow, daughter-in-law Chonsita Tutterrow, and granddaughter Ella Tutterrow of Atlanta, GA.
Robert attended public schools in Greeneville and Tennessee Wesleyan College. He began his career with General Electric Supply in 1963 until his retirement in 1998. He held numerous domestic and international operational leadership positions in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.
He will be laid to rest on the grounds of New Hope Baptist Church in Rosedale, Georgia.