Robert “Bobby” Stapleton, 62, of Baileyton, died early Friday morning at her home.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years: Cassie Stapleton; four children and their spouses: Jennifer Louise Sauls Henderson and Roger, Jason Lance Sauls and Michelle, Joshua Lee Shane Stapleton and Loretta, and Jacob Ira Stapleton and Jennifer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two special grandsons: Jacob Ira Stapleton Jr. and Joshua Lee Shane Stapleton Jr; two brothers: Larry Stapleton and Rex Stapleton; two sisters: Tina McGhee and Georgia Lane; and special companion: Dolly.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Bessie Stapleton; one brother: Charles Stapleton Jr; and two sisters: Carol Ann Arwood and Flora Gertrude Stapleton.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Rocky Everhart officiating.
Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.