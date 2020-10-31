Robert Bradstreet Jordan (Died: Oct. 30, 2020) Oct 31, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Bradstreet Jordan, 51, of Limestone, passed away Friday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Apartment Fire Takes Life Of Greeneville Woman Presidential Helicopter Lands At Greeneville Airport Tatina Sabrina Ricker (Died: Oct. 27, 2020) Dianna 'Lynn' Graham (Died: Oct. 25, 2020) Tatina Sabrina Craig Ricker (Died: Oct. 27, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.