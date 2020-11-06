Robert Bradstreet Jordan III, of Limestone, died Oct. 30 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was 51 years old.
Rob was born Oct. 9, 1969, in Salem, Massachusetts, a son of Robert B. Jordan, Jr (Brad) and Linda (Foss) Jordan. Rob was married to Karen (Spencer) Jordan for 23 years.
Rob graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester, New Hampshire. He then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts. Rob worked as a computer software engineer at Intel for many years.
In 2004 he and his family moved to Mesa, Arizona, from New Hampshire. They lived there for 10 years. During their time in Arizona, the family camped and traveled throughout the USA. In 2011, Rob started his own computer repair business and then a web design business with his brother, Heath Jordan.
In 2014, he and Karen decided on a new adventure for their family, which brought them to Tennessee. Rob loved having land to garden as well as the many farm animals they acquired. Rob obtained his Ham Radio license and enjoyed all the friends he made in the radio club.
Rob was a member of Albright United Methodist Church.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother: Linda (Foss) Jordan; as well as his paternal grandparents: Robert B. Jordan Sr. and Patricia Jordan; and maternal grandfather: Leonard Foss.
In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by his children: Melissa and Blake; his father: Robert Bradstreet Jordan Jr. and Cathy Beckwith of Englewood, Florida; a brother: Heath Jordan and his wife, Erin, of Sarasota, Florida; his grandmother: Doris Foss of Venice, Florida; a brother-in-law: Scott Spencer, his wife, Karen, and nephew, Clayton, of Candia, New Hampshire; a brother-in-law: Steve Spencer, his wife, Karin, a niece, Lydia, and a nephew, Samuel, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rob was a kind and gentle man who was loved and will be missed by his family and friends always.
Graveside services will be Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Graceland Memorial Gardens, 101 Graceland Lane, Afton.
- Due to Covid 19 and the health of family members, face masks will be required for all that attend
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rob’s memory to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. If you must send a check, please fill out the donation form and send the check to “JDRF, P.O. BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.