GREENEVILLE, SC — Robert Bruce Laxton Jr., 88, passed away Dec. 15 at The Springs in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Mr. Laxton, known as “Bob” to his family and friends, was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, Tennessee, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and went on to work for Winn-Dixie Grocery Stores, Inc. for almost 40 years.
He was survived by his wife of 68 years: JoAnn; a daughter and son-in-law: Brad & Debra Lyon; and two granddaughters: Ashley Register and Morgan Lyon.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Bruce Laxton Sr. and Willie Mae Laxton; and his son: Michael Robert Laxton.
If you wish to make a donation in Mr. Laxton’s honor, please do so to the American Heart Association or the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, Tennessee.