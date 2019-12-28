Robert Charles Estepp, 66, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday night at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport.
He was a retired truck driver.
He attended Lord’s Tabernacle.
Robert enjoyed going to car shows, fixing old cars, spending time with his wife and grandchildren.
He was a member of the Ridge Runners Car Club and served as president for seven years.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie J. Estepp; children and their spouses: Jennifer and Harold Smith, and Heather Jarnigan, all of Murfreesboro, Misty and Bill Woody of Ellaville, Georgia, and Bobby Lynn Renner Jr. and Kristie Guinn of Greeneville; grandchildren: Meghan Holloway, Lynzie Woody and Chelci Woody, all of Ellaville, Mason Burns of Greeneville and Zachary Jarnigan of Murfreesboro; a stepsister: Joann Bowman; nephews: Matthew and Amanda Taylor and their children, Edward and Madison, all of Marion, Indiana, Jayden Ellison and several other special nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald W. Hensley, Randy Hensley, Michael A. and Connie Hensley, Ronnie and Debbie Hensley, Lonnie J. Hensley and Donna Ellison, Timmy R. Hensley and Tabitha Foulks, and April and Robert Frye; and special friends: Larry and Beverly Marshall, Eddie Grayson, Terry Kesterson and several other special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ervin Lee Estepp and Mary Marie Estepp; a son: Gregory Eugene Estepp; a grandson: Justin A. Holloway; sisters: Mary Marie Amos of Marion, Indiana, and Barbara Kate Arizaga of Kokomo, Indiana; and a brother-in-law: Robert O. Hensley Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Lord’s Tabernacle with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.