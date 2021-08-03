Robert Clint “Happy Jack” Dunbar, 88, of South Central community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a retired factory worker.
Clint is survived by his wife: Bonnie Dunbar; one son: Robert Carl Dunbar of the home; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a son of the late Robert Frye Dunbar and Maudie Mauk Dunbar. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Anna Lee Erwin and Reba Burgner; and four brothers: Justin Dunbar, Henry Dunbar, Crawford Dunbar and Eunice Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Casi Full Gospel Church. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating.
Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Burgner, Max Burgner, Zack McKinney, Tim McKinney, Terry Sensabough and Gary Dean Garner.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
