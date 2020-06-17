Robert Clyde Seaver, 78, passed away Sunday in Nashville after a brief illness.
He was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Greeneville. After graduating from McDonald High School, Robert joined the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Jackson.
He graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with a degree in Finance before moving to Nashville where he spent more than 20 years as a realtor.
Robert enjoyed cheering for Tennessee sports throughout his life and spent many hours studying world history. He was also very involved in the American Legion Post No 5.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary Josephine Seaver and Carl Sevier Seaver; two brothers: James Guy Seaver and John David Seaver; and a brother-in-law: Bobby Gene Burns.
He is survived by one daughter: Lesley Seaver Edens of Nashville; one grandson: Matthew Robert Edens of Nashville; a sister: Mary Louise Burns; nephews: Mike (Nancy) Burns, David (Alison) Burns, and Steve Seaver; a niece: Michelle (Randall) Jones; a sister-in-law: Patricia Seaver; and multiple great-nieces, great- nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Garland Long officiating.
Interment will be in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Trentham, Mike Huff, Eric Grassman, Louis Fowler, Mike Burns, David Burns, Steve Seaver and Randall Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Smeltzer, Tom Strawn, Fridrich & Clark members and American Legion members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.