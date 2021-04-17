Robert Conley Riddle, 55, of Kingsport, passed away April 4 at his home.
He was a 1984 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and a 1989 graduate of Tennessee Technological University.
Robert was a member of Christ Fellowship Church.
He was employed at Olde Town Express in Johnson City.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Brownlow and Lydia Riddle, and Hugh and Lura Babb; and an aunt: Merrily Babb of Greeneville.
He is survived by his parents: Conley and Marsha Riddle of Greeneville; a daughter: Macie Riddle and her fiancé, Tyler McConnell; and two sons: Matthew and Micah Riddle, all of Kingsport; a sister and brother-in-law: Karyn and Scott Felan; a nephew and niece: Jesse and Jenna Felan all of Greeneville; uncles: Phil Babb of Chuckey, and Claude and Donna Riddle of North Carolina. He is also survived by the mother of his children: Jacque Riddle; his mother-in-law: Margaret Slemp; a niece: Caroline Cabell; and nephew: Andrew Bowery, all of Kingsport.
At his request, his body has been cremated.
A celebration of life service will be Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Greeneville followed by a private service at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.