Robert Dell Dean Jr., 71, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was born in Memphis, raised in California, the oldest child of Vera and Robert Dean Sr.,
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one younger sister, Maureen.
He was survived by his wife of 20 years: Diane Dean; Two daughters: Kelly Selemen and Sally Welch; three grandchildren: Veronica, Margaret and Reese; several cousins; and many friends.
He retired from Tennessee Valley Authority, John Sevier Plant of Rogersville.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors Monday at 3:30 p.m.at Jeffers Afton Chapel. His body will be cremated and he will be laid to rest in Georgia.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial donations may be made to the no-kill Greeneville-Greene County Human Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743, as he loved animals, having 31 indoor cats; or to Stone Dam United Methodist Church, 315 Stone Dam Rd., Chuckey, TN 37641.
The family expressed a thank you for your prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.