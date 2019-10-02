Robert Gary Austin, 68, of the South Central community, passed away Monday at his residence.
He was retired.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer Williams and her husband, James, of Limestone; one granddaughter: Jazmine Ingram; and a special companion: Donna Graham.
He was the son of the late Robert Scott and Corina Valentine Austin.
At Mr. Austin’s request, there will be no formal services.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
