Robert Harold Boles, of Chuckey, passed away peacefully Saturday at his home Saturday.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1938, to James Lawrence and Edith (Whittaker) Boles.
Mr. Boles began his work life as a brick mason before founding R.H. Boles Construction Company which built an estimated 300 homes in Greene County and surrounding areas.
Robert H. Boles was an extremely generous man who had a passion for helping others. While his loved ones will miss him a great deal, the family is elated that he was able to spend this Father’s Day in Heaven with his Heavenly Savior and loved ones who went before him.
Mr. Boles was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Suzanne and Grady Reynolds, and Donna and Matthew Greenlee; grandchildren: Landon Reynolds, Lane Reynolds, Madison Greenlee and Macy Greenlee; a brother and four sisters: Dan Boles, Brenda Tolliver, Phyllis Gallihar, Wanda Wilkerson and Patty House; as well as many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Garrett Braydon Reynolds; and brothers and sisters: James Wolford Boles, Billy Boles, James L. “Junior” Boles, Charles Boles, Betty Luttrell, Carolyn Foshie, Naomi Hartman, Marie Metcalf and Susan Arwood.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Whittenburg Cemetery on Poplar Springs Road. The Rev. Tommy Collins will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
There will be no formal visitation. Friends may leave thoughts and memories for the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com or sign the guest register online.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whittenburg Cemetery, c/o Anthony Sauceman, 6270 West Allens Bridge Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.