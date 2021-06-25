Robert Hobert McIntosh, 83, of Chuckey passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community East.
He was a member of Rheatown United Methodist Church as a Sunday school superintendent.
He retired after 37 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He was known to his grandchildren as “GaGa.”
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Betty McIntosh; a daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and George Tvardy; a son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Lindy McIntosh; grandchildren: Savannah Tvardy, Caroline Tvardy, Maddie McIntosh and Jordan McIntosh; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lawrence and Elizabeth McIntosh, and Alton and Jannie McIntosh; a sister: Joan Lowe; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Raymond and Sue Self; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brownlow and Mae McIntosh.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Randall Emmert and the Rev. Roy Fowler will officiate.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.