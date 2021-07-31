SAN ANTONIO, TX —Robert Hugh Dean Gilland, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord July 19 at the age of 87.
Robert affectionately known as “Hugh” was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Greeneville, Tennessee, to James and Clephane Gilland.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 63 years: Betty Gilland; children: DeeAnna (Terry) Raley, Paula (Richard) Conner, and Hugh Dean (Kristine) Gilland; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South in San Antonio.
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You may sign the on-line guest book at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.