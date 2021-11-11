Robert J “Rob” Murray, 46, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at home.
Rob was an employee at SRK formerly DTR.
He enjoyed playing drums in a band, fishing, and Hulk SMASH.
He is survived by two daughters: Mariah LeShae Murray and Jordan Elizabeth Murray; one sister: Lisa Marie Murray; a grandson: Mason Charles Caraway; several cousins, including three special cousins: Becky Melton, Teresa Melton, and Johnny Melton; and special friends: John and Amanda Doolittle, and David Craig.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ronald J. Murray and Barbara J. Murray; former wife: Melody Lyn Murray; aunts and uncles: Brownlow and Nellie Melton, Ruby Rigsby and Clyde Hensley; and grandparents: Louis and Louise Murray, and Claude and Verda Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Logan Lamb officiating.
Interment to follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his niece, Miranda Wykle, Chris Stills, Buster Wines, John Doolittle, Brandon Smith, Johnny Melton, Chris Richards, Koby Hume and Peyton Biliter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.