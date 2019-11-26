Robert Joseph Bible, 85, of Hermitage, TN, passed away Saturday morning.
He was a native of the McDonald community in Mohawk and was a son of the late Robert E. and Lula Mae Bible.
He was a 1952 graduate of McDonald High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in chemical engineering from University of Tennessee.
He was a chemical engineer and retired from Lauren Engineers and Constructors.
Mr. Bible served three terms in the Tennessee State House of Representatives, representing the 2nd Legislative District. He served as commissioner of Tennessee Employment Security under Governor Lamar Alexander.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet.
He was active in numerous civic, political and charitable organizations as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Anne Bible; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Jeff and Shelia Bible, and Roger Bible; one sister: Geraldine Kirk; grandchildren: Elizabeth Bible, Jessica (James) Whitaker, Steven Allen, Travis Smith and Darrel (Rachel) Smith; great-grandchildren: Camden, Preston, Amanda, Kailyn, Josh, Alan and LillyAnn; two sisters-in-law: Geneva Dyer and Louise Hansel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bible is preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters: John T. Bible, Eugene Bible, Murray Bible, Irene Money, Mary Ellen Mitchell, Buena Davidson and Ina Ruth Rader; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Addie Hansel.
The family will receive friends from 1–2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery at Mohawk.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the 1952 Class of McDonald High School.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Habitat for Humanity, Alzheimer’s Assocation, or a charity of the donor’s choice.