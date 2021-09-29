Robert L. “Bobby” Malone, 68, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Malone was a 48-year employee of TRW/Parker Hannifin.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed his time spent on the farm.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Eva Babb Malone; a daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and Jimmy Painter; two grandchildren: Brooklyn Malone and Alex Painter; a sister: Judy and Orgal Miller; a brother: Vernie and Helen Malone; several nieces and nephews; special friend and brother-in-law: Jerry Babb; special friends: Chris Smith and Randy Swecker; and many other friends and coworkers at Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gatchel and Esther Malone; and two brothers: Jimmie Malone and William “Bill” Malone.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Dykes and the Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mike Malone, Mark Laughters, Evan Malone, Dale Painter, Hobert Reynolds, Alex Painter and David Babb
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.