Robert L. Henderson, 91, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a painter by trade.
He was a Baptist by faith.
Robert is survived by children: Evelyn Greer of Elizabethton, Frances and Martin Diaz of Chuckey, Ruth Ann Price of Greeneville, and Kenneth and Wanda Price of Telford. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; a special niece: Jackie Miller; and special nephew: Johnny Miller; a special friend: the Rev. Earl Bailey; two sisters-in-law: Charlene and Cathy; and other special friends: Bobby Landers and Margaret Owens.
He was a son of the late Louis Henderson and Lucille Henderson. Robert was preceded in death by his wife: Daisy Henderson; and two sons: Allen Henderson of South Carolina and Gerald Price of Chuckey.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
