Robert L. Morris, 77, of Chapel Street, Greeneville, died Sept. 4 at Life Care East of Greeneville after a long illness.
Survivors include a niece and nephew and their families: Gwyn Donehew, of Knoxville, and Timothy Butler, of Kingston; and great-nieces: Brandy and Nicole Donehew, of Knoxville. Local survivors include cousins, Jack Reed, John Reed Jr. and Bobby Bible Jr.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother: Clarence and Margaret Bible Morris; a sister: Patricia Morris Butler; and his best friend and leader dog: Dickens.
Robert grew up primarily in Morristown and lived most of his life in Greeneville.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding until his eyesight worsened, and he met this progressive visual disability head-on by being active in many ways.
Robert was proficient in ham radio use and repair, and loved traveling, photography, hiking and all types of music. He was also a member of the Andrew Johnson Ham Radio Club and an organizer and member of The Blind & Visually Impaired Group of Greeneville and Greene County.
Robert had an infectious personality and a unique sense of humor that gained him many friends and caretakers who became close friends. Special thanks go out for their love, support and friendship.
He retired from his own business R.L. Morris Enterprise.
Robert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Per Robert’s request he will be cremated by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745; or Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115, https://www.leaderdog.org/donate/.