Robert Lee Metcalf, 91, went to be with our Lord and his beloved wife of 65 years Saturday.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served his family and country proudly.
Robert is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: Ronnie Metcalf, and Bobby and Marie Metcalf; one brother: Steve (Harrison) Metcalf; six grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Johnnie and Lucy Metcalf; three brothers: Joe Metcalf, Rev. Jesse Metcalf and Winford Riley Metcalf; and three sisters: Tokie Stone, Nancy Cutshall, and Maude Belt.
The family will receive family and friends from 2-6 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Scott Childs officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends of the family.
