Robert Lee “Robbie” Vest, 62, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Saturday.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Teresa Vest; two daughters and one son-in-Law: Dianna and Paul Moore, of Mississippi, and April Fulford of Greeneville; one son and daughter-in Law: Ryan and Elizabeth Fleming of Spartanburg, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Avery, Dravan, Nathaniel and Kaleeanna; four great-grandchildren: Bryson, Bryson, Bella and Dominik; a sister and brother-in-Law: Tina and Tim Morgan; and a brother and sister-in-Law: Steve and Maxine Vest.
He was preceded in death by a son: Robbie Vest Jr.: a brother: Donald Vest; his parents: Bobby and Beverly Vest; and a great-grandson: Jerimiah Fleming.
The family expresses a special thank you to everyone at Caris Hospice, Alexis, and Zonya.
He loved his family to the moon.
He enjoyed camping and hiking.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at River Hill Cemetery with Rev. Perry Foshee officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.