ROGERSVILLE — Robert Lee White, 70, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from PFG Hale in Morristown.
Mr. White was an active member of Speedwell Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruby White; sister, Joann Chamblin; and infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Anna White; children: Paul and Lisa (Hughes) White, Amanda and Tim Jones, and Chris and Darlene Gray; grandchildren: Tyler Armstrong, Jakob and Kayla White, Kelsie Robinson, Zackary Gray and Levi Gray; great-grandchildren: Axel White, Anastasia White and Jaxx Robinson; his precious furbabies: Ruby and Abby; brothers: Gary White, Timmy White, Billy Joe White, and Scott and Elizabeth White; sisters: Linda and Hubert Ward, Caroline and Robert Smith, Bonnie Clark, Shirlene Gulley, and Betty and Roger Breedon; several nieces and nephews; and special family and friends: Teresa Smith, Charles and Leslie Reed.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Jason Lawson officiating.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Speedwell Baptist Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may come by any time on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.christiansells.com.