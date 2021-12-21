Robert Lloyd Smelcer, 80, of the Warrensburg community, passed away Sunday morning at his home.
He was owner/operator of Warrensburg Machine.
He was a founding member of the Warrensburg Community Center, a member of the Warrensburg Masonic Lodge, and the Kerbela Shrine Temple.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
Survivors include one daughter: Ellen Partin; one grandson: Erik Partin and fiancée: Chelsea Collins; two sisters and their spouses: Kathryn Snowden and Eddie of Russellville, and Patricia LeGrain and Jean Michel of Lyon, France; three nephews: Eddie (Kim) Snowden Jr. of Russellville, John (Debbie) Snowden of Russellville, and Michael LeGrain of Lyon, France; a great-nephew: John Calvin Snowden; a great-niece: Jessie Frasier; a sister-in-law: Darlene Sentelle and a brother-in-law, Rusty Sentelle, both of Morristown; and his caregiver: Deborah Allison; and very special friends: Ben Dyer, Lloyd “Bounce” Bible and Rodney Davis.
He was the son of the late John Lloyd and Mary Ellen Rader Smelcer and was preceded in death by his wife: Chris Smelcer in 2012; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gordon Sentelle and Louise Sentelle Pellett.
The family expresses a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.