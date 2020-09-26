Robert McKinley Weems departed this life Tuesday at Greeneville East Community Hospital.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retiree of several places of employment, including TRW, Peggy Ann Bakery and Greeneville Federal Bank.
He was a lifetime member of Jones Memorial AME Zion Church serving as Pastor’s Steward, member of the Trustee Board, member of the Building Fund, Ministry of Kindness and was always willing to serve in as long as his health permitted.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his wife: Brenda; one daughter: Yolandia D. Weems Young of Cleveland, Ohio; one son: Robert Arnez Weems Sr.; two stepsons: Thomas Brandon and Tremaine Evan Gash, all of Greeneville; nine grandchildren: Buster Bernard Young III of Mountain House, California, Tanisha Charmine Hill of Cleveland, Alphonso Devon Jordan, Robert Arnez Weems Jr., Jeremiah Lamont Bales, Shevon Marie Weems, Breanna Dawn Gash and Aliyah Ava Marie Gash; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Annie M. Scruggs and Robert Burton Weems; three sisters: Edna Weems Price, Francis Weems Gooding and Undean Weems Humphreys; his first wife: Glendoria Susong Graham; and his second wife: Marie Campbell Weems.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery on Monument Hill. The Rev. Van R. Scott will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jones Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Clem St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Pallbearers will be William Barner, William Dabbs, Todd Dabbs, Donnie Hamilton, Robert Locklear and Ray Peters.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Jordan, Don Hamilton, Larry Manual and Arlin Bowers.