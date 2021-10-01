Robert P.A. Haines Sr., of Mosheim, passed away Sept. 25 at James H Quillen VA Medical Center.
Bob was born in Buffalo, New York, Sept. 4, 1962, to Nancy J. Lubold and Robert F. Haines.
He graduated in 1982 from Franklin High School in Franklin, Pennsylvania. He then joined the Army and served from 1982-85. He was stationed in Texas and Germany with the 1st Calvary Division, after an honorable discharge he then met and married Linda S. Burge on Dec. 17, 1985.
After moving to Vero Beach, Florida, in 1989, Bob became a state corrections officer and retired as a sergeant after 23 years of service. In 2012 after moving to Florsheim, Bob worked at Meade Tractor, John Deere Factory and currently worked at Everidge/ Crown Tonka.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy J. Lubold.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years: Linda Haines; sons: Robert P.A. Haines Jr. Of Vero Beach, and Jesse and Jessica Haines of Naples, Florida; a grandson: Jay Clark of Vero Beach; brothers: Cecil Smith of Danville, Virginia, and David Wagner of Pennsylvania; sisters: Bev Irazarry and Carol Carmichael, both of North Carolina, and Michelle Seburn of Pennsylvania; a special brother: Jack Mays of Florsheim; special friends: Fred Prichard, Norman Maxwell and Dorothy amd Dave Gass; as well as several nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will have a celebration of life Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors.