Robert Ray Morrow, 78, of Greene County, died Tuesday evening.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Danny Ray and Carrie Morrow; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Phyllis and Jim Sherman, and Mary Alice and Randy Chapman; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Lloyd and Patricia Morrow, and A.C. and Jackie Morrow; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his special friends: the Full House Gang in Lake Butler, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Lillian Morrow; and two brothers: Leo Morrow and Estelle Morrow.
Ray’s pride and joy was his son, and he never missed a family gathering.
He had a great love for Ford trucks and working on them.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and there will be no formal service. The family will gather at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.