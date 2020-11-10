Robert Roger Champagne, 81, of Greeneville, went to be with his creator Monday while at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Robert was originally from New Bedford, Massachusetts, and came to Tennessee in 1970. Mr. Champagne worked in the Engineering and Nuclear department at Virginia Power.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Goose Bay Labrador.
He was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.
Mr. Champagne is survived by one daughter: Elisabeth Champagne; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Carl Champagne, and Paul and Dorothy Champagne; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Diane and Joe Cabral, and Lisa and Chris Hulstrom; a special niece and her husband: Kristy and Jason Lee; several nieces and nephews; a special great nephew: Tyler Hensley; and a special friend: David Savard of Cosby.
Mr. Champagne was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gabrielle LaForrest Champagne.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Friday for the 2 p.m. graveside service. Jeremy Arnall will officiate.
Pallbearers will be his family and friends.