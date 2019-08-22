Robert “Shorty” Furr, 46, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his fiancée: Brenda Lee; a stepdaughter: Rochelle “Chop” McKee; a grandson: Jake McKee; a sister-in-law: Marsha “Sis” Southerland; three special nieces; and special friends: Ashley Southerland, Billy Baines, Allen Lane, Jeffery Wines, Debbie Early, Mark and Faith, and Becky and Rob.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Martha Furr.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with special friend and Pastor Mark Laughlin officiating.
