Matthew 25:23 His lord said unto him, Welcome, good and faithful servant; thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things, enter thou into the joy of thy lord. (King James Version)
NEWPORT — Robert “Trent” Ottinger, 92, of Parrottsville, Salem community, passed peacefully at home Saturday surrounded by loved ones.
He was an avid farmer his entire life.
Mr. Ottinger was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he had served as a councilman and as a Sunday school teacher.
He was a loving husband, grandfather and great-grandfather.
His smile and gentle nature will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years: Mary McMahan Ottinger, in 2010; his parents: C.H. and Bessie (Bowers) Ottinger; brothers: Glenn, John and Willis and their spouses; and sisters: Luster, Charlsie, Blanche and Joan and their spouses.
Survivors include daughters: Malinda (Rod) Johnson of Dandridge and Diane (Ronnie) Cashen; a son: Robert T. (Peggy) Ottinger Jr. of Parrottsville; grandchildren: Dr. Candi (Dan) Overholt, Brandi (Jeff) Dellinger, Robert T. Ottinger III, all of Parrottsville, and Heather (Ethan) Ingram of Greeneville; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Alayna, Ian, Mia and Brennan Overholt, and Jake and Luke Dellinger; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home in Newport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Manes Chapel.
Graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Parrottsville. Pastor Norman Deal will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to Salem Lutheran Cemetery Maintenance Fund, Salem Lutheran Church, 3001 Salem Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.