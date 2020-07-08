A visitation and funeral service for Robert “Uncle Bob” Cansler Sr. will be held Saturday.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Gary Gass and the Rev. Dennis Caldwell officiating.
Greene County Honor Guard will conduct a military honors service.
Mr. Cansler passed away March 30, however, due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family held a private graveside service in March.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.