Robert “Uncle Bob” Lee Cansler Sr., 87, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He was retired from U.S. Department of Agriculture as a food inspector.
Mr. Cansler was member of Overlook Free Will Baptist Church.
He was a Mason of Mosheim Lodge No. 463 and a member of Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star.
Mr. Cansler was in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.
He was the best daddy in the world and was loved by all. He was a woodworker and loved to make things. He loved the Lord and loved to talk about Him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Evelyn Cansler; his son and friend: Robert “Bert” Cansler Jr. (Rita Sams) of Greeneville; three daughters and sons-in-law: Rebecca (Dean) Hill of Unicoi, Janice (Rae) Southerland of Greeneville and Darlene (Gary) Carter of Afton; his son: David Cansler of the home; a special nephew like a son: Michael Cansler of Greeneville; a granddaughter and her husband: Jackie (Jamie) Hooper of Afton; a great-grandson: Jayden Hooper of Afton; great granddaughters: Alyssa Hooper and Evelyn “Evie” Marie Hooper, both of Afton; a brother: Steve Cansler of Midway; brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Joyce) Cansler of Knoxville, Ralph (Billie) Cansler of Leesville, South Carolina, and Ronnie (Belinda) Cansler of Mosheim; sisters-in-law: Lucille Cansler of Midway and Annie Bird Cansler of Greeneville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Gary “Gus” (Pat) Smith of Chuckey; a brother-in-law: Lyle Smith of Afton; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Wanda (Kenneth) Baines of Afton, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Alice (Buddy) Arrington of Afton; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Charles Gosnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn and Georgia Kate Cansler; brothers: Fred, Jimmy and LeRoy Cansler; sisters: Grace Willis and JoAnn Attanasio; a brother-in-law: Lynn Smith; and a special niece like a daughter: Melinda Cansler Greene
A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Gary Gass and the Rev. Dennis Caldwell officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Hooper, Jeff Cansler, Brian Smith, Jayden Hooper, Mike Cansler and Jim Dykes
