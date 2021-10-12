Robert W. Hale, 80, of Greeneville, passed away early Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a retired Sergeant Major from the U.S. Army. During his career, he received the following decorations and citations: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Berlin), Expert Infantryman Badge, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm, Meritorious Service Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Service Ribbon, Sergeant Major Academy, Good Conduct Medal (Ninth Award), Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Vietnam Campaign Medal, and NCO Professional Development Ribbon (5). He was a member of American Legion Post No. 64 and the National Rifle Association.
He attended Flag Branch Church of God.
Survivors include his wife: Patricia Johnson Hale; daughters: Vicki Creak, Tonia (Robert) Anderson and Sonia Hale; stepson, whom he loved like a son: Gregory Holbert; grandchildren: Crystal (Alex) Winters, Jeff (Brooke) Creak, Shyanne Tucker (Josh Gilland), Kyle Creak (Leona Newell), Robert (Stephanie) Anderson, Travis Anderson and Ashton Anderson (Chris Gentry); great-grandchildren: Christopher Winters, Victoria Winters, Mia Davis, Hayden Hale, Aubrey Gilland, AnnLee Tucker, Titus Foshie, Xander Scott, Axel Creak, Rachel Smith, Gabriel Anderson, Annabelle Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Elijah Anderson, Anastasia Gentry and Eden Gentry; and brothers and sisters: Jerry (Jean) Hale, Felix (Drama) Hale, Nancy (Wendell) Millirons and Darlene (Jackie) Payne.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Fay Etta Hensley Hale; his parents: Gilbert and Frances Bowles Hale; a brother: Ronald Hale; and a grandson: Brandon Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 o’clock p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers and the Rev. Bobby Morrison officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather Friday at 1 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession to Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will accord military honors.
His grandsons will be pallbearers.