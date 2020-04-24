Robert W. Mercer, 83, of Sunrise Drive, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a member of the Lord’s Tabernacle Church.
Survived by four sisters: Pearl Landers, Louise Nance, Helen Byers and Lora Mae (Dee) Nance; one brother: Eugene Mercer; sons: Timothy Mercer, Christopher Mercer and Andy Mercer; two daughters: Diane Coakley and Mary Sue Mercer; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Marie Mercer, his parents: Ernest and Nannie Mercer; a brother: Paul Mercer; and a sister: Lois Shelton
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.