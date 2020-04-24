ROBERT W. MERCER

Robert W. Mercer, 83, of Sunrise Drive, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.

He was a member of the Lord’s Tabernacle Church.

Survived by four sisters: Pearl Landers, Louise Nance, Helen Byers and Lora Mae (Dee) Nance; one brother: Eugene Mercer; sons: Timothy Mercer, Christopher Mercer and Andy Mercer; two daughters: Diane Coakley and Mary Sue Mercer; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Marie Mercer, his parents: Ernest and Nannie Mercer; a brother: Paul Mercer; and a sister: Lois Shelton

The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.

The family will have a private graveside service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

