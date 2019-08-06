MORRISTOWN — A much-loved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Roberta Ann Carmichael passed away peacefully at her home July 29. She was 63. She had bravely confronted and fought cancer for many years.
Roberta was born March 31, 1956, in Morristown and moved to the Springfield, Massachusetts, area in the early ‘80s, where she raised her two sons and worked for Baystate Health and Wall Street Dow Jones. She was also a member of Third Baptist Church.
If there was one thing Roberta loved, it was her family, and she always made sure her family gathered on a regular basis to celebrate holidays and birthdays and other special occasions. An avid shopper and fashionista, Roberta was always dressed to impress!
She is survived by her sons: Travis Treece, of Springfield, and Robert (Marlyn) Carmichael, of Springfield; grandchildren: Rob, Ymani and Sierra, of Springfield; seven sisters: Carolyn Atkins, Mary (Eddie Joe) Anderson, Janice Treece-Senter, of Greeneville, Marsha Bailey, of Johnson City, Sharon Carmichael, Tara Isbell and Katrina Lewis; and two brothers: Gary Treece, of Knoxville, and Johnny Carmichael Jr.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great-great-niece. She is also survived by her special friend, Robert “Cee” Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie Treece and Johnny Carmichael.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Dockery-Senter Funeral Home in Morristown.
Burial will follow at Russellville Cemetery.