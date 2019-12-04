Roberta Campbell Hensley, 97, passed away Monday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a homemaker and farmer.
She is survived by her daughter: Mary Nelle “Polly” Denning; a grandson: Ted G. Hensley; a granddaughter: Michelle Casson; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Elmer G. Hensley; a son: Joseph Lee Hensley; her parents: L.R. and Eva Pippin Campbell; four brothers; and three sisters.
There will be a private family graveside service at GreeneLawn Memory Garden with Dr. John McPheron officiating.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Laughlin Hospital and staff of Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends visit the residents of Laughlin Healthcare Center in honor of Roberta.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hartman’s Chapel Church United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, at P.O. Box 1355, Greeneville, TN 37744; or to the Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 84 Lacewood Lane Afton, TN 37616.
