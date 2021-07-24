JONESBOROUGH — Roberta Reynolds, 100, passed away Sunday.
She was a Christian, and attended Freedom Fellowship in Greeneville. As a “Preachers Kid” she learned to take care of others, and she did so all her life, including a greeting card ministry.
Roberta leaves behind two daughters: Cheryl (Mike) Clark and Patrice (Robert) Wells, four grandchildren: Kindra Ryan, Sean Wells, Amanda Combs and Amy Jones, 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends, including three very special children of her heart, Diana Behling, Judy Morrow and Barb Monson.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents: William and Violet Field; her beloved brother: Robert; a grandson: Tony Clark; her husband of 58 years: Patrick Reynold;, her companion of 11 years: Russel Van Brakel; and her precious granddaughter: Gigi Kropla.
The family expresses a special thanks go to all the good people at Amedisys Hospice that loved and cared for Roberta, especially Tammy, Mary and Kayla.
There will be no formal services. Interment will be at Prairie Rapids Cemetery in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
Condolences may be sent to the Reynolds family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of arrangements.