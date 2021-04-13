Robin Diane White, 55, of Chuckey, passed away April 6 at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by one daughter: Heather White; two grandsons: Christian White and Xavier Tuggle; one granddaughter: Kennidi White; a special companion: Travis Keys; a niece: Rachel Harmon; a nephew: Nathan Harmon; and two special friends: Eric Hinkle and Noreen Sands.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Buddy Lee and Barbaragene Harmon; and two brothers: Alex Harmon and Chris Harmon.
There will be no formal services.
