Robin Dwayne Seaton, of Cedar Creek community, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was employed at Pet Milk Company and Summers Taylor.
Robin was a member of Victory Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Patricia Seaton; a daughter: Rachelle Seaton; two granddaughters: Destiny and Brooklyn; two grandsons: Chance and Caden; and one angel in heaven; one brother: Wendell Seaton; one sister-in-law: Deanna Seaton; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Fred and Marlene Malone; one brother-in-law: Chad Malone; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jesse and Angela Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
Robin was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis and Lorraine Seaton; one brother: Terry Seaton; and his grandparents: Charlie and Dollie Seaton, and Lonnie and Dessie Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating. Friends and family are asked meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Waddell, Kyle Waddell, Chad Malone, Jeshua Crawford and Jesse Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Hartsell and staff, Caris Hospice, Ballad Home Health, Brad Seaton, Jason Seaton, Silas and Minnie Seaton, Amethyst and Jacinth Crawford, Ashlyn-Renner Laws, Gary Masoner and service dog Bella.
