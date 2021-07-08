Robin Lynn Jagels, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a retired school teacher, having taught in Hamblen and Greene Counties.
Robin is survived by her husband of 33 years: Danny Jagels; two daughters: Danielle Jagels and Rachael Jagels, both of Greeneville; one son and fiancée: Allan Jagels and Sarah Akers; two granddaughters: Miliana “Mili” Brobeck and Jazlynn Jagels; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Terry and Lisa Webb and Gary and Mary Webb, all of Greeneville; one sister: Sandra Parker of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law: Rose Jagels of Greeneville; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David and Mariam Jagels of Clinton, and Rosemary and Dan Moore of Maryville, and Debbie Joyle of Easley, South Carolina.
She was a daughter of the late Keith and Norma Fair Webb.
There will be no formal service or visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.