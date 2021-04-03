Rocky Hensley, 55, of the Horse Creek community, died Thursday at his home.
He was an employee of Quick Lube for 33 years.
Survivors include his wife: Lisa Hensley; two daughters and sons-in-law: Amanda and Brian Legard, and Jessica and Shawn Powell; four grandchildren: Alyssa Jennings, Parker Powell, Axton Powell and Rhett Legard; one sister: Katrina Holt; one nephew: Dustin Holt; aunts and uncle: Marie Blake, and Richard and Rosalee Bishop; a special pet: Daisy Mae; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clay and Mary Belle Hensley; and a brother: Lawrence Edward Hensley.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. The Rev. Lowell Bowens will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brian Legard, Shawn Powell, Dustin Holt and friends.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.