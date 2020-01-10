Rocky Lane, 58, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol.
He is survived by his wife: Martha Lane; his stepchildren; his stepmother: Mary Johnson; sisters: Kathy Franklin and Cody Hilton, Irene Guinn and Valorie Greene, Eva Williams, Mary and Chris Williams, and Georga Lane; brothers: Allen and Tonya Lane, Billy Lane, Kenneth and Suzy Lane, and Matthew Lane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: George Oscar Lane; his mother: Geraldine Morgan; grandparents: Billy and Kitty Lane, and Robert and Mary Morgan; and a brother: John Lane.
A memorial service will be Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown, with the Rev. Jonathan Morgan officiating. His body will be cremated.
