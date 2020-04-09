Roger Allen Mathes, 51, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday after a battle with bad health.
He is survived by a daughter: Brittany Mathes; a sister and brother-in-law: Virginia and Monte Cansler; and brothers and their spouses: Donald and Glenda Mathes of Virginia, Christopher L. Mathes of Greeneville, Eddward and Becky Mathes of North Carolina, and Billy Mathes of Greeneville.
The family expressed a special thanks to the Drs. at Hawkins County Hospital and Holston Valley ICU for doing their best to save his life.
He will be terribly missed by his family and friends.
There will be no formal visitation or services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.