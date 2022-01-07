Roger Bowman, 67, of Afton, passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family at home after battling a brain tumor.
He retired from Vulcan Materials.
He was a devoted Christian and attended First Church of God as long as his health permitted.
Roger was on the board of Directors of Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department and a lifelong member. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a great love of the outdoors, especially turkey and deer hunts with his wife.
Roger is survived by his wife of 35 years: Miranda Bowman; son and daughter-in-law: Derick and Kimberly Bowman; three special grandchildren: Keeley, Rylee and Isaac Bowman; one brother and sister-in-law: Ricky and Glenda Bowman; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Juanita and Phil Hicks, Barbara (Bowman) and Dale Waddle, and Mary Alice and Ronnie Gosnell, all of Greene County; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Linda and Eddie Short; nieces and nephews: Tim and Wilma Hicks, Cindy and Brian Wright, Cathy and Craig Osborne, Richard and Tina Bowman, Chad and Cortney Bowman, Ashley and Jordan Tipton, Heather McPherson, Ryan and Heather Witt, Chris Gosnell, B.J. Short, Steven Waddle and Scott Waddle; and special church friends and neighbors.
He was a son of the late Eugene and Viola Bowman. He was preceded in death by a sister: Brenda Byrd; a nephew: Jonathan Hicks; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Billy and Pearlie Ottinger; and a brother-in-law: J. B. Ottinger.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God with Pastor Nathan Leasure and Pastor Ralph Shipley officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Chris Estepp, Mark Brown, Larry Collins, Tim Neas, Jason Collins, Todd Ricker, Bo Holt and Randy Davis.
The family expresses a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and his nurse Tammy Ambrose, special caregivers, Kimberly Bowman and Marie Arrwood; Dr. Montgomery and his staff; Dr. Patel and his staff; and the staff of The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.